Gonzalo De Los Santos exclusive: Glory with Valencia; playing with Simeone; excited about Uruguay

Gonzalo De Los Santos, a name synonymous with grit, leadership, and footballing excellence, carved out an illustrious career across South America and Europe.

From donning the iconic jerseys of Peñarol and Valencia to competing at the highest level with Málaga and Atlético Madrid, the Uruguayan defensive midfielder made his mark on every pitch he stepped on. Known for his robust style, tactical intelligence, and passion for the sport, he continues to inspire both fans and aspiring footballers.

In this exclusive interview with Tribalfootball, Gonzalo reflects on his storied career, the challenges and triumphs of football, and his thoughts on the game today.

You played for various teams like Peñarol, Málaga, Valencia, and Atlético Madrid. Which experience was the most memorable, and which was the most challenging?

My best experience in football was wearing the jersey of Peñarol, representing my national team, and having the chance to play in Europe. The most difficult moment was during the 2004/05 season when we avoided relegation with Mallorca on the very last matchday.

At Málaga, you played for three seasons and were part of their promotion to La Liga. What did that experience mean to you?

Playing for Málaga was pivotal in my career—it gave me the platform to make my name in European football. I believe it marked the prime of my playing days.

During the 2001/02 season, you won La Liga with Valencia. How was that season, and what did it mean to win the title for such a historic club?

My first season at Valencia CF was unforgettable, as we won the league title. Moments like that stay with you forever—unique, universal memories that define your career!

You worked with Rafa Benítez during your time at Valencia. How was he as a coach?

Rafael Benítez was the best coach I ever had. He was entirely dedicated to football, thinking about it 24/7. He equipped us with all the tools we needed to succeed on the pitch and fully understand our roles.

Valencia had an incredible squad during your time there. How was it playing alongside legends like Cañizares, Ayala, Marchena, Aimar, Albelda, and Carew?

It was incredible to play with such high-caliber players. Their quality and professionalism elevated everyone around them. Training and playing with them pushed me to improve daily.

At Atlético Madrid, you played alongside Fernando Torres, Diego Simeone, Gabi, and Burgos. What was that experience like?

Atlético Madrid is a special institution with a passionate fan base. Playing with players of such stature was wonderful. Their careers and abilities brought out the best in everyone on the team.

Did you ever imagine Diego Simeone would become such a successful coach?

Absolutely. Even during our time as teammates, it was evident. His passion for football and natural aptitude for developing ideas about the game were clear signs of his future success.

Among all the players you’ve faced, who stands out as the toughest opponent?

Fernando Redondo. He was an extraordinary player—an absolute genius on the pitch!

You played alongside stars like Diego Lugano, Paolo Montero, Cristian Rodríguez, Chevantón, Diego Forlán, and Álvaro Recoba for the Uruguay national team. What was that experience like?

Representing my country was like touching the sky. Playing with such phenomenal teammates was an honor. Montero has always been a favorite of mine, while Recoba had the best left foot I’ve ever seen. The rest were incredible players, and training alongside them was a joy.

As a former Valencia player, how do you view the club’s recent struggles?

Valencia CF’s problems stem from issues within its ownership and decision-making processes. The fans don’t deserve to suffer like this, and they’ve made their dissatisfaction known in various ways.

As a former Atlético Madrid player, what do you think about the team’s current performances and their potential this season?

Atlético Madrid has reestablished itself as a European giant, as its history demands. While we had a strong season during my time, today’s Atlético, under Simeone and Miguel Ángel Gil, represents a well-executed, serious club project.

What are your thoughts on this La Liga season, and which team could be the surprise package?

This season, I think Villarreal or Betis could be the surprise teams. I admire how both sides play.

Uruguay currently boasts a remarkable generation of players. What’s your take on stars like Araujo, Giménez, Bentancur, Ugarte, Valverde, and Darwin Núñez?

We’re witnessing an extraordinary generation of talent—a result of the generational shift in our national team. These players are excelling at historic clubs worldwide, bringing vital experience and quality to Uruguay’s squad.

How do you view the Uruguay national team’s recent performances and its future under Marcelo Bielsa?

The national team is undergoing a transformation with Marcelo Bielsa as the new coach. It’s an exciting time as we navigate this new phase.

Lastly, what are your plans and projects for the future?

Right now, I’m involved in personal and family ventures outside football. However, my true passion remains in the sport. I’m continuously studying, preparing, and staying updated for future opportunities, particularly in sports management roles like Sporting Director or Technical Secretary at a club.

