Juventus eyeing Everton, Brighton raid for new striker

Juventus have expressed interest in Brighton striker Evan Ferguson.

Juve are in the market for a new centre-forward signing in January and Ferguson is under consideration, says Il Corriere dello Sport.

Juve have already registered their interest with Ferguson's management team. But the Irishman isn't alone.

Juve are also eyeing Jonathan David (Lille), Lorenzo Lucca (Udinese) and Beto (Everton).

Juve would be open to a loan-to-buy option in January for either Ferguson or Beto.

 

