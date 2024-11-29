Man Utd striker Zirkzee the "dream" signing for Juventus after agent meeting

Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee is the main target for Italian giants Juventus this January as they look to bolster their attack.

Juventus sit sixth in the Serie A and have had a slow start to the season under manager Thiago Motta who is now searching for another attacking asset to help boost their poor form in front of goal which has been their main problem this campaign.

Advertisement Advertisement

Motta's side have scored just five goals in their past five games and are now keeping an eye on United’s struggling forward Zirkzee who signed from Bologna this summer.

According to Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport, Motta is keen on the Dutch striker who played under him at Bologna and was a standout player in what was an excellent season for the Italian side.

Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund are both ahead of Zirkzee in the current rankings at United and now with Ruben Amorim in charge, the Portuguese coach could let him go to continue his development elsewhere.

Dusan Vlahovic is currently Motta’s only option up top with Arek Milik still out with injury with his return date unclear. The report also stated how Juventus sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli met with Zirkzee’s agent Kia Joorabchian during the club’s 0-0 draw with Aston Villa as a January deal commences.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play