Villa scouting Werder Bremen midfielder with January move on the cards

Aston Villa are asking for more information about Werder Bremen midfielder Romano Schmid.

The Midlands club are keen to bring in the Austrian international in the winter or summer windows.

Attacking midfielder Schmid is under contract in Germany until the summer of 2026.

Per Sky Sport Germany, Villa have been sending their scouts to watch him in action this term.

As long as the fee is reasonable, Villa are ready to make a move to bring in the midfielder for squad depth.

Scmid would then have to decide if he is ready to leave Bremen, given he is a regular starter there.

