Tribal Football
Most Read
AC Milan coach Fonseca: We must show right attitude against Slovan Bratislava
Man Utd target African trio in search for centre-forward signing
Man Utd manager Amorim eyes Ait-Nouri in huge January transfer deal
Man Utd UEFA call for Obi-Martin

Forest wanted Villa youngster Bogarde this summer before Emery gave him his chance

Ansser Sadiq
Forest wanted Villa youngster Bogarde this summer before Emery gave him his chance
Forest wanted Villa youngster Bogarde this summer before Emery gave him his chanceAction Plus
Nottingham Forest were chasing Aston Villa youngster Lamare Bogarde in the summer. 

The 20-year-old decided to stay at Villa despite having offers to move away, where he could arguably get more game time. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Villa were said to have turned down a proposal from Forest in the summer, which a Dutch journalist has confirmed. 

“(Villa boss Unai) Emery put a stop to that,” Dennie van Laar, of Dutch publication Voetbal Primeur, explained on the website’s #DoneDeal podcast.  

“They wanted him for €4M to €5M (£3M to £4M), but Emery wanted to keep him at Aston Villa and give him a chance. Nottingham Forest really had serious money for him.  

“A number of other clubs also showed serious interest in the young talent. 

“And Emery has proven to be a man of his word. Bogarde was given his chance, and Villa did not lose a single time in all the matches. I would field him more often.” 

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Zaire-Emery WarrenBogarde LamareAston VillaNottinghamPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Forest captain Yates admits being close to signing for Championship club
Villarreal attacker Pepe: Emery convinced me to choose Arsenal over Napoli; Arteta...?
Forest upbeat on securing Aina to new contract