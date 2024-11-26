Forest wanted Villa youngster Bogarde this summer before Emery gave him his chance

Nottingham Forest were chasing Aston Villa youngster Lamare Bogarde in the summer.

The 20-year-old decided to stay at Villa despite having offers to move away, where he could arguably get more game time.

Villa were said to have turned down a proposal from Forest in the summer, which a Dutch journalist has confirmed.

“(Villa boss Unai) Emery put a stop to that,” Dennie van Laar, of Dutch publication Voetbal Primeur, explained on the website’s #DoneDeal podcast.

“They wanted him for €4M to €5M (£3M to £4M), but Emery wanted to keep him at Aston Villa and give him a chance. Nottingham Forest really had serious money for him.

“A number of other clubs also showed serious interest in the young talent.

“And Emery has proven to be a man of his word. Bogarde was given his chance, and Villa did not lose a single time in all the matches. I would field him more often.”

