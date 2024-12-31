Leicester to bid for Charlotte FC defender

Leicester set to bid for MLS star who could help bolster their defence

Leicester City may be in line to bring in a new defender in the January transfer window.

The Foxes are said to be assessing French center-back Adilson Malanda from Charlotte FC.

The Major League Soccer star has been working with former Leicester man Christian Fuchs, who is their assistant coach.

Malanda signed for Charlotte from Ligue 2 side Rodez two and a half years ago.

He has become a regular for the club, but may now be ready for a step up in action.

Per The Mail, the Foxes may not see him as immediate first team material, but as one who can grow into a regular starting spot.