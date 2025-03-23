San Diego chief Heaps reveals talks with agent for Man City star De Bruyne

San Diego sports chief Tyler Heaps has confirmed talks with the agent of Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne.

Off contract at the end of the season, De Bruyne and City are weighing up their options.

Heaps has revealed the MLS's newest franchise is working on bringing De Bruyne to the 'States.

He said: “Those rumours, I don’t know where they come from. I talked to the agent.

“The agent has many players, obviously. Every time I see it, I say, ‘Are you the one that is saying all this stuff?'

“He’s a fantastic footballer and he loves this area.

“He goes on holidays here every single year, but I’m not sure where that rumour keeps coming from.

“I’ve had conversations with him, but I’ll tell you what, those wages won’t fit our budget at the moment in terms of what his expectations are.”