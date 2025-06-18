Tribal Football
Most Read
Liverpool airport takes shot at Real Madrid’s Alexander-Arnold
Real Madrid planning major sale to clear way for Mastantuono
Man United and Napoli chase Nottingham Forest star
LaLiga president Tebas: My goal is to ensure there are no more Club World Cups!

Spurs rival Newcastle, Bayer Leverkusen for Rennes striker Kalimuendo

Carlos Volcano
Spurs rival Newcastle, Bayer Leverkusen for Rennes striker Kalimuendo
Spurs rival Newcastle, Bayer Leverkusen for Rennes striker KalimuendoTottenham Hotspur/X.com
Tottenham are interested in Rennes striker Arnaud Kalimuendo.

Spurs are in the market for a new centre-forward, particularly with doubts over the futures of Richarlison and captain Heung-min Son.

Advertisement
Advertisement

L'Equipe says Spurs are weighing up a move for Kalimuendo, who is rated at €30m by his Ligue Une club.

However, Tottenham won't get a clear run at the striker's signature, with Newcastle and Bayer Leverkusen also interested.

France U21 international Kalimuendo is a former PSG youth teamer and scored 17 goals in 33 Ligue Une games last season.

Mentions
Ligue 1Premier LeagueKalimuendo ArnaudSon Heung-MinRicharlisonTottenhamRennesNewcastle UtdBayer LeverkusenPSGBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Liverpool defender Quansah ready to take "next step"
Man City waiting for first Grealish offer
Newcastle and Bayer Leverkusen prepare bids for Liverpool defender Quansah