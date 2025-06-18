Spurs rival Newcastle, Bayer Leverkusen for Rennes striker Kalimuendo

Tottenham are interested in Rennes striker Arnaud Kalimuendo.

Spurs are in the market for a new centre-forward, particularly with doubts over the futures of Richarlison and captain Heung-min Son.

L'Equipe says Spurs are weighing up a move for Kalimuendo, who is rated at €30m by his Ligue Une club.

However, Tottenham won't get a clear run at the striker's signature, with Newcastle and Bayer Leverkusen also interested.

France U21 international Kalimuendo is a former PSG youth teamer and scored 17 goals in 33 Ligue Une games last season.