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PSG rule out January move for Algeria star Ibrahim Maza

PSG rule out January move for Algeria star Ibrahim Maza
PSG rule out January move for Algeria star Ibrahim MazaMario Hommes / DeFodi Images / Profimedia

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly ruled out a January move for Bayer Leverkusen's Algeria international Ibrahim Maza.

According to RMC Sport, PSG have no plans to approach Leverkusen for the highly-rated youngster as they consider options following Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's serious knee injury.

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The Georgian winger suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury earlier this month and could miss the remainder of the campaign.

Although manager Luis Enrique has sufficient attacking options within his squad, he remains open to strengthening during the winter transfer window.

However, PSG are unwilling to overspend and would only pursue emerging talents if suitable opportunities arise at reasonable prices.

The French champions are also considering reinforcements beyond their attacking department, suggesting their January recruitment strategy will not focus exclusively on replacing Kvaratskhelia.

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