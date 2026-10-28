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Jadon Sancho reportedly turns down move to Getafe as he eyes Saudi switch

Jadon Sancho reportedly turns down move to Getafe as he eyes Saudi switch
Jadon Sancho reportedly turns down move to Getafe as he eyes Saudi switchČTK / imago sportfotodienst / IMAGO

Former Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho could be on his way to the Saudi League.

Sancho joined Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund for approximately £73M in 2021, a move that would see his career spiral downwards.

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After falling out with then-United manager Erik ten Hag, he returned to Dortmund on loan in 2024, spent 2024–25 at Chelsea and joined Aston Villa on loan for 2025–26.

He made 39 appearances for Villa last season, scoring once, but did not secure a permanent move as manager Unai Emery decided he would return to United once more.

Over the course of the summer, after leaving United as a free agent, Sancho was pictured training at 10th-tier Flixton FC, a side based in Greater Manchester.

He used their facilities for a private training session in August 2026, but the club stressed that he was not on trial and that there were no transfer discussions.

The winger has been linked with La Liga side Getafe, a club keen to revive the England international's career. However, that move looks to have collapsed due to a number of issues, including his high wages.

Sancho is free to sign with any team outside the transfer window as he is a free agent. Reports now suggest he could make the switch to the Saudi Pro League, a league that can offer him high wages and a chance to bounce back at 26 years old as he enters his prime years.

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