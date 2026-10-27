PSG winger Kvaratskhelia undergoes successful surgery for torn ACL

PSG winger Kvaratskhelia twisted his ⁠right ​knee during last week's 4-2 Champions League victory over ‌Barcelona

Paris Saint-⁠Germain's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has successfully ‌undergone surgery in Doha ‌for a ‌torn anterior cruciate ‌ligament in his right ‌knee, the French club said ‌on Tuesday, a ⁠day ‌after the Georgian ​finished sixth at the 2026 ​Ballon d'Or.

Kvaratskhelia, 25, twisted his ⁠right ​knee during last week's 4-2 Champions League victory over ‌Barcelona and had to be helped off the pitch shortly before the hour mark.

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"He will now begin his rehabilitation," ‌PSG said in ​a statement.

ACL ‌injuries typically require a recovery period of at least six months.