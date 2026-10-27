Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alexander-Arnold makes final decision on Liverpool return amid limited Real Madrid games

Kylian Mbappe will attend Ballon d'Or ceremony as he hopes to beat Kane and Yamal

Harry Kane beats Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe to 2026 Ballon d'Or

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's preferred 'choice' to replace Michael Carrick at Man United revealed

Most read on Flashscore News

Ballon d'Or LIVE: Kane and Putellas wins top prizes in London

Harry Kane wins 2026 Ballon d'Or ahead of Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal

Mbappe apologises after being dropped by Chinese brands for viral social media video

Jannik Sinner to make return at postponed Six Kings Slam in December

PSG winger Kvaratskhelia undergoes successful surgery for torn ACL

PSG winger Kvaratskhelia twisted his ⁠right ​knee during last week's 4-2 Champions League victory over ‌Barcelona
PSG winger Kvaratskhelia twisted his ⁠right ​knee during last week's 4-2 Champions League victory over ‌BarcelonaREUTERS / Stephane Mahe

Paris Saint-⁠Germain's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has successfully ‌undergone surgery in Doha ‌for a ‌torn anterior cruciate ‌ligament in his right ‌knee, the French club said ‌on Tuesday, a ⁠day ‌after the Georgian ​finished sixth at the 2026 ​Ballon d'Or.

Kvaratskhelia, 25, twisted his ⁠right ​knee during last week's 4-2 Champions League victory over ‌Barcelona and had to be helped off the pitch shortly before the hour mark.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"He will now begin his rehabilitation," ‌PSG said in ​a statement.

ACL ‌injuries typically require a recovery period of at least six months.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Ligue 1Khvicha KvaratskheliaPSG

Related Articles

Paris Saint-Germain turn to Chelsea ace following devastating Kvaratskhelia blow

Super-subs Mayulu and Godts inspire PSG to Ligue 1 win over Lyon

PSG players set to miss Ballon d'Or ceremony after clash against Lyon is rescheduled