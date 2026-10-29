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Paris Saint-Germain vs Le Havre: Confirmed team news as top of the league meets bottom

Paris Saint-Germain vs Le Havre: Confirmed team news as top of the league meets bottom
Paris Saint-Germain vs Le Havre: Confirmed team news as top of the league meets bottomAction Images via Reuters

Le Havre welcome Paris Saint-Germain to Stade Oceane in Normandy as two ends of the table meet.

Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain travel to face bottom-placed Le Havre in what should be an interesting clash between two sides in contrasting forms.

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Le Havre are the only team in the competition that remain winless and this is their worst-ever start to a top flight campaign this century as pressure mounts on manager Didier Digard.

Meanwhile, PSG are riding an eight-match competitive winning run into this game as bookies mark them as clear favourites to grab three points.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Le Havre team news

Timothee Pembele, Elias Jelert. Felix Mambimbi, Lionel Mpasi, Stephan Zagadou and Ayumu Seko are all missing for Le Havre.

PSG, meanwhile, are without Ousmane Dembele, and Marquinhos will miss this match with hamstring issues whilst Kvicha Kvaratskhelia is out with a cruciate ligament tear.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Le Havre kick-off time

Both sides clash at the Stade Oceane for an 18:00 kick off, UK time.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Le Havre predicted line-ups

Le Havre: Gallon; Ouziad, Sasso, Mwanga, Touba, Koffi; Ndiaye, Ebonog, Richardson; Maja, Samatta

Paris Saint-Germain: Safonov; Hakimi, Beraldo, Pacho, Hernandez; Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Neves; Doue, Torres, Akliouche

Form

PSG: LWWWW

Le Havre: LLLLL

Key stats

Le Havre are struggling defensively, having conceded 11 goals across their previous four league matches.

PSG have scored 16 league goals; Le Havre have scored just eight. Le Havre have conceded 15 goals in eight league games, compared with PSG's nine.

PSG have won the last four meetings, including a 1–0 victory at Le Havre in February 2026

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Ligue 1Didier DigardKhvicha KvaratskheliaLe HavrePSG

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