Paris Saint-Germain vs Le Havre: Confirmed team news as top of the league meets bottom

Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain travel to face bottom-placed Le Havre in what should be an interesting clash between two sides in contrasting forms.
Le Havre are the only team in the competition that remain winless and this is their worst-ever start to a top flight campaign this century as pressure mounts on manager Didier Digard.
Meanwhile, PSG are riding an eight-match competitive winning run into this game as bookies mark them as clear favourites to grab three points.
Paris Saint-Germain vs Le Havre team news
Timothee Pembele, Elias Jelert. Felix Mambimbi, Lionel Mpasi, Stephan Zagadou and Ayumu Seko are all missing for Le Havre.
PSG, meanwhile, are without Ousmane Dembele, and Marquinhos will miss this match with hamstring issues whilst Kvicha Kvaratskhelia is out with a cruciate ligament tear.
Paris Saint-Germain vs Le Havre kick-off time
Both sides clash at the Stade Oceane for an 18:00 kick off, UK time.
Paris Saint-Germain vs Le Havre predicted line-ups
Le Havre: Gallon; Ouziad, Sasso, Mwanga, Touba, Koffi; Ndiaye, Ebonog, Richardson; Maja, Samatta
Paris Saint-Germain: Safonov; Hakimi, Beraldo, Pacho, Hernandez; Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Neves; Doue, Torres, Akliouche
Form
PSG: LWWWW
Le Havre: LLLLL
Key stats
Le Havre are struggling defensively, having conceded 11 goals across their previous four league matches.
PSG have scored 16 league goals; Le Havre have scored just eight. Le Havre have conceded 15 goals in eight league games, compared with PSG's nine.
PSG have won the last four meetings, including a 1–0 victory at Le Havre in February 2026