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Newcastle vs Everton: Confirmed team news as each team fights for a Quarter-Final spot

Newcastle vs Everton: Confirmed team news as as the a fight for the Quarter Final
Newcastle vs Everton: Confirmed team news as as the a fight for the Quarter FinalAction Images via Reuters

Everton welcome Newcastle to the Hill Dickinson Stadium this week as each side aims to progress to the EFL Quarter Final.

After the loss to Arsenal, Everton have now slipped into the bottom half of the table, five points behind rivals Liverpool in fourth. This is despite their strong start to the season with an eight-match unbeaten run across all competitions, a run that has since come crashing down.

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Newcastle enter this clash after ending their two-match losing run with a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace, putting confidence in the Magpies who are hoping to win the competition once again.

Everton boss Moyes has been eliminated from seven of his last 10 EFL Cup ties as a manager against teams from the Premier League as the club hope to advance to the quarter-finals for just the second time in the last six years.

Newcastle vs Everton team news

Everton are set to be without defender Jarrad Branthwaite due to concussion, while Jack Grealish is a doubt via illness.

Newcastle are missing Matias Fernandez-Pardo (illness) and Lewis Miley (knock) are both doubtful, while Tino Livramento (knee), Ewen Jaouen (thigh) remain out with injuries.

Newcastle vs Everton predicted line-ups

Everton: Pickford, Maitland-Niles, Tarkowski, Keane, O’Brien, Hackney, Garner, Johnson, Dewsbury-Hall, George, Barry

Newcastle United: Hornicek, Dedic, Thiaw, Botman, Hall, Gonzalez, Ramsey, Elanga, Barnes, Wissa, Osula

Newcastle vs Everton kick-off time

Both sides will meet at the Hill Dickinson Stadium for a 19:45 kick-off

Form

Newcastle: WLLWL

Everton: LLDWW

Key facts

Newcastle won their last seven EFL Cup fourth-round ties and are aiming for a fifth consecutive quarter-final appearance.

Everton's eight league goals are fewer than all but three teams in the relegation zone.

The clubs face each other again in the Premier League on Monday, making squad rotation and fitness vital.

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