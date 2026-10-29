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Man Utd defender set to join Ruben Amorim's project at AC Milan as he is lured away

Man Utd defender set to join Ruben Amorim's project at AC Milan as he is lured away
Man Utd defender set to join Ruben Amorim's project at AC Milan as he is lured awayREUTERS

Manchester United defender Leny Yoro is being linked with a switch to AC Milan as the January window approaches.

Former United manager Ruben Amorim has reportedly identified Yoro as a target for Milan as he builds a side that can challenge for the Serie A title once again.

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Reports suggest United could consider a temporary exit to give Yoro more regular first-team football, and Calcio Mercato stated that Milan's recruitment officials are planning a defensive rebuild in the January transfer window, plans which include Yoro.

"A player AC Milan are particularly interested in for next season is the talented 2005-born French defender Yoro from Manchester United," reports Calcio Mercato. 

"The Rossoneri are hoping for the work of his agent, (Jorge) Mendes, to help them finalise a deal this summer. The deal is expected to cost between €40 and €50 million." 

The defender, who is just 20 years old, has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter since joining United from Lille in July 2024 for an initial fee of around £52M.

United originally signed Yoro as a long-term investment, but as he looks around at players of a similar age, such as international teammates Bradley Barcola and Jeremy Jacquet, thriving in the first team at Liverpool, he be seeking regular game time elsewhere.

Yoro has made 8 appearances for Manchester United in all competitions this season, playing 515 minutes under manager Michael Carrick, who placed more faith in the likes of Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez.

Milan could be a good escape for Yoro, whose mind will be set on the future as Amorim knocks on his door.

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Football transfersSerie ALeny YoroRuben AmorimManchester UnitedAC MilanLillePremier League

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