Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Nigeria beat Puerto Rico to revive U17 World Cup hopes

Como hand Manchester United unwanted record with early Champions League goal

Man Utd face fresh dilemma over Rashford and Fernandes

Real Madrid press English giants for Super League compensation

Most read on Flashscore News

Champions League LIVE: Arsenal earn point at Bayern, Real Madrid see off RB Leipzig

Chinese badminton star ends career under very bizarre circumstances

Barcelona to file complaint about 'aggressive and offensive' PSG tifo

Salah scores again to fire Trabzonspor to big win over Besiktas

Arsenal's Declan Rice back Harry Kane for Ballon d'Or after Bayern Munich draw

Arsenal's Declan Rice back Harry Kane for Ballon d'Or after Bayern Munich draw
Arsenal's Declan Rice back Harry Kane for Ballon d'Or after Bayern Munich drawREUTERS

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has backed England teammate Harry Kane to win the Ballon d'Or following the 2-2 Champions League draw with Bayern Munich on Wednesday (October 21).

Both Rice and Kane were on the scoresheet as Arsenal and Bayern shared the spoils in a hard fought draw at the Allianz Arena.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Kane provided the assist for Alphonso Davis’ equaliser before giving his side the lead from the penalty spot in the 61st minute.

Rice then scored what would prove to be the final goal of the game in the 82nd.

The Bayern Munich striker now has an incredible ten goals and seven assists in his 11 games so far this season, carrying on his remarkable form from 2025-26.

Speaking to TNT Sport about Kane after the game, Rice backed his England teammate to win the Ballon d’Or next Monday.

"He is the clear winner. His numbers speak for themselves, the year he has had has been remarkable. When you play with him you realise how good he is and when you play against him you see how much of a pain it is,” he said.

"He is ridiculous, such a good player and I am lucky I can play with him, not so lucky I have to play against him."

On his goal: "When you play against teams who are man to man all over the pitch you have to apply certain principles. They follow you all over the pitch but I lost my man and I just kept running and lot my runner and then I was in on the goal. 

“So happy. Gyokeres has been making such a good impact coming off the bench. He made some great runs tonight and set me up for the goal.

"It is what the manager has drilled into us. We aren't just going to come here and sit. At home they are probably one of the best teams in Europe so to come here tonight and give that account of ourselves was really good. We have to keep going."

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Champions LeagueHarry KaneDeclan RiceBayern MunichArsenal

Related Articles

Harry Kane admits Bayern Munich draw with Arsenal a 'fair result'

'They are a bit concerned' - Arsenal boss Arteta provides Saka injury update

Rice bags late equaliser to rescue hard-fought point for Arsenal away at Bayern