Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has backed England teammate Harry Kane to win the Ballon d'Or following the 2-2 Champions League draw with Bayern Munich on Wednesday (October 21).

Both Rice and Kane were on the scoresheet as Arsenal and Bayern shared the spoils in a hard fought draw at the Allianz Arena.

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Kane provided the assist for Alphonso Davis’ equaliser before giving his side the lead from the penalty spot in the 61st minute.

Rice then scored what would prove to be the final goal of the game in the 82nd.

The Bayern Munich striker now has an incredible ten goals and seven assists in his 11 games so far this season, carrying on his remarkable form from 2025-26.

Speaking to TNT Sport about Kane after the game, Rice backed his England teammate to win the Ballon d’Or next Monday.

"He is the clear winner. His numbers speak for themselves, the year he has had has been remarkable. When you play with him you realise how good he is and when you play against him you see how much of a pain it is,” he said.

"He is ridiculous, such a good player and I am lucky I can play with him, not so lucky I have to play against him."

On his goal: "When you play against teams who are man to man all over the pitch you have to apply certain principles. They follow you all over the pitch but I lost my man and I just kept running and lot my runner and then I was in on the goal.

“So happy. Gyokeres has been making such a good impact coming off the bench. He made some great runs tonight and set me up for the goal.

"It is what the manager has drilled into us. We aren't just going to come here and sit. At home they are probably one of the best teams in Europe so to come here tonight and give that account of ourselves was really good. We have to keep going."