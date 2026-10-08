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Man Utd enquire about Bayer Leverkusen forward Christian Kofane ahead of January window

Man Utd enquire about Bayer Leverkusen forward Christian Kofane ahead of January window
Man Utd enquire about Bayer Leverkusen forward Christian Kofane ahead of January windowANP / Sipa USA / Profimedia

Christian Kofane could make the switch to Manchester United as transfer news heats up.

Arsenal, Newcastle, Everton, Aston Villa and Bayern Munich have been linked with Kofane over the past few months as he continues to catch the eye of elite European clubs.

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This comes as Kofane's contract talks with Bayer Leverkusen have stalled, with his current deal expiring in 2029 as rivals seek to steal the striker away.

Reports have now stated that United have made an enquiry about the 20-year-old who has a very bright future ahead of him.

The Red Devils have contacted the player’s camp, with the intention of understanding the conditions of any potential deal for the January transfer window in just a few months' time.

In August, Kofane said he was in no rush to join a Premier League club: "I can certainly imagine it, yes. It’s one of the best leagues in the world.

"But I want to take it step by step. I’m young and still have big plans with Bayer Leverkusen.

"Bayer Leverkusen a great club that has given me a great opportunity and a lot of confidence. I feel very comfortable here."

Last season Kofane made 29 appearances in the Bundesliga and bagged five goals and four assists. At the start of this season, he has two goals in four Bundesliga games, continuing his fine form, which only creates more interest in his availability.

Reports state the Bundesliga outfit wants to increase this to over £3m a year to tie him down until 2031. However, with interest from elsewhere, Kofane may have his eyes set somewhere else.

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BundesligaChristian KofaneManchester UnitedBayer LeverkusenAston VillaBayern MunichNewcastle UtdPremier LeagueFootball transfers

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