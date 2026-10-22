Julian Nagelsmann would make key demand to consider Man United job

Former Bayern Munich and Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann is a rumoured candidate to replace Michael Carrick at Manchester United.

Carrick faces a crunch few weeks to try and save his job in Manchester after winning just two of 11 games played so far in 2026/27.

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A 4-1 UEFA Champions League loss on the road at Como is the latest chapter in United's recent struggles and several names have been mentioned as possible options to take over at Old Trafford.

Brighton & Hove Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler is on the shortlist, alongside Eddie Howe and Antonio Conte, who both have the Premier League experience which Nagelsmann lacks.

As per an exclusive report from the Daily Telegraph, Nagelsmann is open to listening to a possible offer from United, after stepping down from the Germany job after a poor showing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The main drawback would be his requests over how the club structure would work in relation to recruitment and transfers - which was a key reason behind his rejection of Chelsea in 2023.