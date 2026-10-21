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Cristiano Ronaldo sends message to PSG's Kvaratskhelia after devastating ACL blow

Cristiano Ronaldo sends message to PSG's Kvaratskhelia after devastating ACL blow
Cristiano Ronaldo sends message to PSG's Kvaratskhelia after devastating ACL blowTomada de uefa.com / Newscom / Profimedia

Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo send a message to Paris Saint-Germain winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia following his recent ACL injury.

Kvaratskhelia, 25, is expected to miss the rest of the 2026-27 season following his devastating ACL injury, picked up in their 4-2 Champions League win over Barcelona on Tuesday (October 20).

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Much of the footballing community has come out to with the Georgia international a speedy recovery, including his childhood hero, Ronaldo.

Responding to Kvaratskhelia’s announcement on Instagram, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid superstar sympathised.

“The hardest battles in football are often ones nobody sees,” he said.

“I know that feeling, Kvara. But never forget what brought you this far, and don’t let a difficult moment make you doubt how far you can go. Keep that fire on. Your best is still to come”.

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