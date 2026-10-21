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Lewis Hall makes decision on swapping Newcastle for Manchester United

Lewis Hall makes decision on swapping Newcastle for Manchester United
Lewis Hall makes decision on swapping Newcastle for Manchester UnitedREUTERS

Newcastle defender Lewis Hall has reportedly made a decision regarding a potential move to Manchester United.

The 22-year-old was a target for Michael Carrick’s side over the summer, but they ultimately opted to strengthen other areas instead.

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Hall has since signed a new contract with Newcastle, keeping him at St James’ Park until the summer of 2029.

That hasn’t put Man United off of a potential move, however, with the club now said to be prioritising their defence following forward and midfield re-builds over the past few transfer windows.

According to the I Paper, Hall was open to the move over the summer and would be once again should United come back in for him.

It’s unlikely Man United would have a free run at Hall. Former club Chelsea have been linked with a move, as have rivals Manchester City.

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