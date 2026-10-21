Newcastle defender Lewis Hall has reportedly made a decision regarding a potential move to Manchester United.

The 22-year-old was a target for Michael Carrick’s side over the summer, but they ultimately opted to strengthen other areas instead.

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Hall has since signed a new contract with Newcastle, keeping him at St James’ Park until the summer of 2029.

That hasn’t put Man United off of a potential move, however, with the club now said to be prioritising their defence following forward and midfield re-builds over the past few transfer windows.

According to the I Paper, Hall was open to the move over the summer and would be once again should United come back in for him.

It’s unlikely Man United would have a free run at Hall. Former club Chelsea have been linked with a move, as have rivals Manchester City.