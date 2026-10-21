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Carrick hits back at Fernandes over Manchester United tactic claims

Carrick hits back at Fernandes over Manchester United tactic claims
Carrick hits back at Fernandes over Manchester United tactic claimsREUTERS

Manchester United boss Michael Carrick has responded to apparent criticism from captain Bruno Fernandes following the 4-1 Champions League defeat to Como on Wednesday (October 21).

Eleven games into the season and Carrick’s side have just two wins with major pressure starting to pile on the head coach.

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Nico Paz put Como 1-0 up inside the first two minutes of the game and Manchester United didn’t look like getting back into it from there.

Speaking after the game, captain Fernandes appeared to criticise Carrick’s tactics, the decision to go ‘man-to-man’ and the lack of bravery.

Carrick has since responded to Fernandes, saying: "We actually half-pressed man-to-man the second half and then conceded a goal from that.

"And there's a little bit on whatever system you play, whatever tactics you play, if you don't run, and you don't run forward, and you don't run back, you ain't going to win."

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Champions LeagueMichael CarrickBruno FernandesManchester UnitedComoPremier League

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