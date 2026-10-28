Manchester United striker Benjamin Sesko has been ruled out until January with his ongoing shin injury.

The 23-year-old didn’t feature for Michael Carrick’s side throughout pre-season but was expected to be fully fit in the early stages of 2026-27.

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Sesko did indeed return to action, scoring his only goal in Man United’s 4-0 Champions League win over Sabah.

He last played on September 16th, starting the Carabao Cup defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion.

A week later United released a statement that said: “Benjamin will undergo tests this week before defining his individual recovery plan.”

Now, according to The Athletic, Man United now expect Sesko to be out of action until next January at the earliest.

The news comes at a terrible time for Carrick who is under immense pressure just months after taking back to the Champions League.