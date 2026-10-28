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Goncalo Ramos opens up on leaving Paris Saint-Germain for AC Milan

Goncalo Ramos opens up on leaving Paris Saint-Germain for AC Milan
Goncalo Ramos opens up on leaving Paris Saint-Germain for AC MilanREUTERS

Goncalo Ramos has opened up on his big money move from Paris Saint-Germain to Ruben Amorim's AC Milan.

The 25-year-old was solid during his time at PSG with 31 goals in his 91 appearances for the club but failed to nail down a regular starting spot.

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Ramos decided to link up with countryman Amorim at AC Milan in the summer, joining the Serie A side for a reported €74 million.

The striker has settled fairly well at the club, with three goals in his 11 games.

He has now opened up on his decision to swap the French capital for Milan, telling Canal 11: “I wanted to leave PSG, but it's always more complicated in January.

“It wasn't the best option, even though I wanted to leave in January. Now I understand better. PSG immediately said no, because they would have had to look for someone else. But Luis Campos assured me he would let me go this summer.

“It was difficult for me to leave PSG, because the group was truly fantastic,” Ramos added.

“There were the three Portuguese players I spent all my time with. They knew I wanted to leave and, jokingly, told me to stay, even if only for the atmosphere. We've experienced so many truly exceptional moments in this life.'

“Sometimes it was frustrating, I scored in four or five games in a row and I didn't start any of them," the striker explained. 

“A player in a good moment, he doesn't play, but I had to turn that frustration into motivation. They'll never be able to question my professionalism, my contribution, my determination. 

“Of course, I was upset, but I turned that anger into fuel.

“During the World Cup, I was in contact with Jorge Mendes and Milan expressed interest,' he recalled. 

“The coach, Ruben Amorim, arrived at Milan and called me. One morning, Jorge Mendes called me and told me the deal was done.”

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