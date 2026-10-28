Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Paris Saint-Germain turn to Chelsea ace following devastating Kvaratskhelia blow

Amorim pushing for AC Milan to sign unhappy Manchester United captain Fernandes

Wayne Rooney tears into Man United stars as Carrick's status is confirmed

Arsenal's Carabao Cup clash with Fleetwood delayed due to drone

Most read on Flashscore News

Naomi Osaka unveils crane outfit in Tokyo before defeating Jasmine Paolini

Former Grand Slam winner Wawrinka retires from tennis after first-round Basel exit

'The earlier the better': Rybakina on verge of clinching year-end number one in Tokyo

Fleetwood stun Arsenal on penalties in one of the biggest upsets in EFL Cup history

When is the Carabao Cup Quarter Final draw? Ball numbers and where to watch tonight

When is the Carabao Cup Quarter Final draw? Ball numbers and where to watch tonight
When is the Carabao Cup Quarter Final draw? Ball numbers and where to watch tonightPhil Oldham / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

The EFL Cup returns tonight and after the round of fixtures, the draw will take place.

Two teams have qualified for the Carabao Cup quarter-finals so far as League Two side knocked out Premier League champions Arsenal and Bradford City beat Peterborough United earlier this week.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Tonight there are some huge clashes between the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea and Manchester City and Brighton. There are sure to be more upsets as the teams who progress find out their next opponents.

When is the draw?

The draw is expected shortly after Liverpool vs Chelsea finishes, with kick-off at 8pm.

Where to watch

Sky Sports, with ITV1 and ITVX also listed for coverage tonight. 

Dave Jones will host, with former Liverpool defender Conor Coady and former Chelsea player Graeme Le Saux involved in completing the draw.

Ball numbers

1   Bournemouth or Aston Villa

2   Bradford City

3   Everton or Newcastle United

4   Fleetwood Town

5   Fulham or Crystal Palace

6   Liverpool or Chelsea

7   Manchester City or Brighton

8   Sunderland or Brentford

When are the quarter-finals?

Quarter-final matches: Week commencing 14 December 2026.

Final: Sunday 21 March 2027, at Wembley.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
ChelseaLiverpoolBradford CityBrightonManchester CityPremier LeagueEFL Cup

Related Articles

The Verdict: Hackett laments 'unbelievable' Premier League refereeing moves

Who's Missing: Arsenal dealt Saka blow and Chelsea without Martinez

Man City seek eighth-straight win as Chelsea and Tottenham clash in London derby