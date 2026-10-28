When is the Carabao Cup Quarter Final draw? Ball numbers and where to watch tonight

The EFL Cup returns tonight and after the round of fixtures, the draw will take place.

Two teams have qualified for the Carabao Cup quarter-finals so far as League Two side knocked out Premier League champions Arsenal and Bradford City beat Peterborough United earlier this week.

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Tonight there are some huge clashes between the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea and Manchester City and Brighton. There are sure to be more upsets as the teams who progress find out their next opponents.

When is the draw?

The draw is expected shortly after Liverpool vs Chelsea finishes, with kick-off at 8pm.

Where to watch

Sky Sports, with ITV1 and ITVX also listed for coverage tonight.

Dave Jones will host, with former Liverpool defender Conor Coady and former Chelsea player Graeme Le Saux involved in completing the draw.

Ball numbers

1 Bournemouth or Aston Villa

2 Bradford City

3 Everton or Newcastle United

4 Fleetwood Town

5 Fulham or Crystal Palace

6 Liverpool or Chelsea

7 Manchester City or Brighton

8 Sunderland or Brentford

When are the quarter-finals?

Quarter-final matches: Week commencing 14 December 2026.

Final: Sunday 21 March 2027, at Wembley.