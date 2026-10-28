Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Paris Saint-Germain turn to Chelsea ace following devastating Kvaratskhelia blow

Amorim pushing for AC Milan to sign unhappy Manchester United captain Fernandes

Arsenal's Carabao Cup clash with Fleetwood delayed due to drone

Julian Nagelsmann interested in replacing Michael Carrick at Manchester United

Most read on Flashscore News

El Clasico triumph reflects a new Jose Mourinho: Less fiery, but wiser

Former Grand Slam winner Wawrinka retires from tennis after first-round Basel exit

Fleetwood stun Arsenal on penalties in one of the biggest upsets in EFL Cup history

Arteta laments 'very sad day' for Arsenal after shock loss to Fleetwood

Liverpool ready to offload Mac Allister as part of midfield rebuild

Liverpool ready to offload Mac Allister as part of midfield rebuild
Liverpool ready to offload Mac Allister as part of midfield rebuildREUTERS

Liverpool are reportedly ready to sacrifice Alexis Mac Allister to help fund a midfield rebuild.

Liverpool have spent big over the past couple of years, signing three players for over £100 million alongside other expensive deals.

Advertisement
Advertisement

According to Sky Sports Switzerland, that spending is set to continue into 2027 with the club now focussing on their midfield.

That rebuild means sacrifices will have to be made and Liverpool are now leaning towards selling Mac Allister to help facilitate it.

Mac Allister has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid for a while now, though he has consistently distanced himself from it.

The Argentina international’s current deal at Anfield is set to expire in the summer of 2028, meaning next summer will be the last Liverpool will be able to get a hefty fee for him.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Alexis Mac AllisterLiverpoolPremier LeagueFootball transfers

Related Articles

Real Madrid & Barcelona eye Premier League teen star after just THREE months at new club

Crystal Palace ready to reject Liverpool's January offer on Sarr

Alexander-Arnold makes final decision on Liverpool return amid limited Real Madrid games