Liverpool are reportedly ready to sacrifice Alexis Mac Allister to help fund a midfield rebuild.

Liverpool have spent big over the past couple of years, signing three players for over £100 million alongside other expensive deals.

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According to Sky Sports Switzerland, that spending is set to continue into 2027 with the club now focussing on their midfield.

That rebuild means sacrifices will have to be made and Liverpool are now leaning towards selling Mac Allister to help facilitate it.

Mac Allister has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid for a while now, though he has consistently distanced himself from it.

The Argentina international’s current deal at Anfield is set to expire in the summer of 2028, meaning next summer will be the last Liverpool will be able to get a hefty fee for him.