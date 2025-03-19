Sporting confirm sales of Quenda and Essugo to Chelsea

Sporting announced on Wednesday the transfers of Geovany Quenda and Dario Essugo to Chelsea

In a statement to the CMVM, the Lions detailed the values of the deal that will bring in 74.408 million euros to their coffers.

Geovany Quenda is heading to London for 52.136 million euros - 50.777 million euros are fixed, with 1.358 million euros in variables resulting from sporting performance.

It has also been confirmed that the Portuguese Under-21 international will stay in Alvalade for another season.

Dario Essugo is going for 22.272 million euros. The transfer takes place in the summer, with the Portuguese midfielder staying at Las Palmas until the end of this season.