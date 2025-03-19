Tribal Football
Most Read
Man United put Kobbie Mainoo up for sale ahead of summer rebuild
Rasmus Hojlund hits out at Man United over Erik ten Hag sacking
Pep Guardiola apologises to Man City ace Jack Grealish after recent England snub
Obi Mikel claims signing Osimhen from Napoli would be "easy to get done" for Chelsea

Sporting confirm sales of Quenda and Essugo to Chelsea

Bruno Henriques
Geovany Quenda will join Chelsea in 2026
Geovany Quenda will join Chelsea in 2026Profimedia
Sporting announced on Wednesday the transfers of Geovany Quenda and Dario Essugo to Chelsea

In a statement to the CMVM, the Lions detailed the values of the deal that will bring in 74.408 million euros to their coffers.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Geovany Quenda is heading to London for 52.136 million euros - 50.777 million euros are fixed, with 1.358 million euros in variables resulting from sporting performance.

It has also been confirmed that the Portuguese Under-21 international will stay in Alvalade for another season.

Dario Essugo is going for 22.272 million euros. The transfer takes place in the summer, with the Portuguese midfielder staying at Las Palmas until the end of this season.

Mentions
Quenda GeovanyEssugo DarioSporting LisbonChelseaLiga PortugalPremier League
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Man City target Ecuadorian superkid; Chelsea, Arsenal not forgetting Diomande; Inter and Meret
Sporting CP coach Borges highlights Quenda attitude amid Chelsea claims
REVEALED: Man Utd met with Mendes about Quenda before Chelsea swoop