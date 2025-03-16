Sporting CP coach Borges highlights Quenda attitude amid Chelsea claims

Sporting CP coach Rui Borges is delighted with the progress of Geovany Quenda since he took charge.

It emerged last week that Sporting and Chelsea have struck terms over a fee for the teenage wing-back.

While refusing to confirm the deal, Borges heaped praise on Quenda's attitude and approach to his career.

He said of the 17 year-old: "It's his merit, not mine or Ruben Amorim. He understands the game and has an individual quality.

"On the U17 team you just wanted to give him the ball, and then he should probably fix it, but here he has to be involved in several stages of the game.

"He is a boy who loves to listen and learn. Most importantly, he is happy."

Chelsea's deal with Sporting is set to see Quenda spend the new season on-loan with the Lisbon giants.