Gyokeres on his future: Playing in one of the best teams in Europe, that is the objective

Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres says he dreams of playing for one of the biggest teams in Europe as rumours circulate about a possible Manchester United move.

Gyokeres has addressed his future and acknowledged that playing for one of the biggest teams in Europe is one of his main ambitions which has prompted many to believe that a move to United is on the cards as they search for a new striker.

His former manager Ruben Amorim is a huge fan of the 26-year-old and could return to his old club to snap up one of the world’s most prolific goal scorers this season as the January transfer window approaches.

"We will see. There are many rumours circulating, but we are in the middle of the season, there are still many months left," Gyokeres admitted when talking about his future with Sportbladet (h/t MARCA). "We will see when the time comes what will happen. Playing in one of the best teams in Europe, that is the objective.”

The Swedish international has scored an outrageous 34 goals in 27 games for club and country in the ongoing campaign which has caught the eye of a number of clubs who are in need of extra firepower upfront.

Sporting CP have suffered four losses in six games under new manager Joao Pereira after the departure of Amorim and despite being top of the league look shaky especially with the likes of FC Porto and Benfica right behind them.

Gyokeres could be open to a move to United if a bid does come in, Sporting look to be failing without Amorim, and if United wants to replace Joshua Zirkzee who could be released on loan then the Liga Portugal star could be the perfect replacement.