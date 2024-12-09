Man Utd, Man City alerted as Sporting CP board considers instant Gyokeres sale

Sporting CP are considering cashing in on Viktor Gyokeres IN JANUARY.

Correio da Manha says with the Swede's form plummeting since Ruben Amorim's departure, Sporting are weighing up whether they should sell now or risk seeing his price drop this summer.

With Manchester United, Arsenal and Manchester City all keen, along with PSG, Sporting may now invite offers for the January market with Gyokeres' price at a peak.

The Swede has scored 25 goals and four assists in 21 competitive matches for Sporting this season.

But his form has collapsed in recent weeks ever since Amorim left for United.

