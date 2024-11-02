Gyokeres hits four goals for Sporting CP; asked about joining Man Utd...

Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres was asked about following coach Ruben Amorim to Manchester United after victory over Estrela on Friday night.

The Swede scored four goals on the day Amorim's move to Old Trafford was announced.

Gyokeres later spoke with the press and was asked about joining Amorim at United.

Four goals:

"I've tried to play with my team-mates, run a lot and try to convert the chances I get. I did that today. It seems easy when you play well. It was a good game, I scored four goals, it was a great feeling."

Rúben Amorim:

"It's not a normal situation, but we handled it well and won 5-1. It was a good reaction, but we were professional and did things well."

Future:

"It's sad that he's leaving, he's been great for us, it's obvious, so for us we have to adapt. It's difficult to talk about the background when we don't know anything, but I'm sure we'll keep the same faith in the team and, if we carry on like this, we'll carry on as we have. We wish you all the best."

Reunion?

"I don't know, I'm here, as you can see I really enjoy playing here and I'm not thinking of leaving. I'm enjoying it."