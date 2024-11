Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres is sorry that coach Ruben Amorim is leaving for Manchester United.

Sporting's players reacted to the news earlier in the day by defeating Estrela 5-1 on Friday night.

Sweden international Gyokeres said afterwards: "It is sad that Amorim is leaving - he’s done amazing here.

"We will do the same job and keep the same faith in the team.

"We all wish him the best."