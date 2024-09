Wrexham trials for released Man City prospect Adam

Released Manchester City youngster Josh Adam is interesting Wrexham.

The 20 year-old Scot has been trialling with the League One club.

"We've had young Josh Adam in on trial from Manchester City," Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson revealed. "He's a player we'd like to keep.

"He has real talent."

Adam is available after coming off contract at City this summer.