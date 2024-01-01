Tosu signs for League One side after leaving Brentford

Ex-Oxford and Brentford winger Tariqe Fosu has found his next club this week.

The 28-year-old has signed for lower division side Northampton Town on a one-year contract.

Advertisement Advertisement

Fosu was in the United States last season on trial in the MLS, while he also trained with ex-club Charlton.

"Tariqe has a lot of ability and quality and we are really pleased to welcome him to Sixfields," said Northampton manager Jon Brady, per club media.

"He has pace and is very good on the ball and has the ability to play in a number of positions across the pitch.

"He has played a lot of his football at Championship level and his pedigree speaks for itself.

"Tariqe is a creative, attacking player and we think he is someone who can help take us forward and as such we are sure all supporters will join us in welcoming him to the club."