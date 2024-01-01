Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: Released Brentford defender Goode joins Stevenage

Released Brentford defender Charlie Goode has joined Stevenage.

Goode signs with the League One club as a free agent. He spent last season on-loan with Wigan.

"Charlie has missed a lot of football over the last four years, but he’s passed every medical and physical test we’ve put in front of him," said Boro boss Alex Revell.

"He’s a big character, a commanding presence in both boxes and he can play.

"Those are qualities we value and he’s keen to get back playing regular football again."

Mentions
League OnePremier LeagueGoode CharlieBrentfordStevenageFootball Transfers
