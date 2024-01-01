Plymouth boss Rooney delighted with Cup win against Cheltenham

Plymouth boss Wayne Rooney collected his first win at the club in a competitive game.

The former Manchester United and England striker saw his team lose their opening Championship game at the weekend.

But they got on track with a 3-0 home win against Cheltenham Town in the Carabao Cup.

Post-game, Rooney stated: "I thought we were good - I thought first half we had to be a little bit more patient with the ball in our positions because I thought we were rushing it a bit at times and a bit sloppy on occasions which could cost us if we don’t get it out of our game.

"But second half we came out with much more control, moved the ball a lot quicker, more of a threat going forward and obviously got the well-deserved win I felt.

"I'm really pleased with the performance, with the win, through to the next round and I saw a lot of things I wanted to see tonight which I didn't see on Sunday.

"So I think it’s important that we try and put Sunday out of our minds and the best way to do that is to win and thankfully we got the victory."