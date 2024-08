Plymouth and Liverpool finalising talks over Danns deak

Plymouth and Liverpool are finalising talks over Jayden Danns.

The young striker is expected to join Plymouth on a season-long loan.

However, the move needs to be approved by Reds boss Arne Slot, says The Sun.

Slot is yet to make a final decision on Danns, who could yet stay with the senior squad.

Last season, Danns scored twice in six appearances for the Reds.