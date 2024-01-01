Rooney says players "will not play" if they perform like they did in season opener

Plymouth Argyle head coach and Premier League legend Wayne Rooney says his players will not play again if they repeat their performance in their opening day defeat.

His side lost 4-0 to Sheffield Wednesday after what was a very poor performance and now Rooney has spoken out about his side in a ruthless rant.

Speaking to BBC Radio Devon Rooney did not hold back.

"I've told them after the game if I see a performance like that again from any player - whether they've been at the club for a long time or whether they've just come into the club as a new player - they will not play.”

"From my point of view you can lose football games, that happens, but you have to do the basics and you have to make sure you run and you tackle and you're getting to the ball and that wasn't there.

"The players know, they understand they have to be at it every game."

The ex-Manchester United man was sacked from Birmingham City in January after just two wins in 15 games which piles the pressure on to the manager and could lead many to question his managerial skills.

Rooney spoke more on his sides performance and how it is not time to panic.

"It's the first game of the season and of course we're disappointed.”

"But I don't think it's time to panic, I've seen the work we've done throughout the pre-season which gives me encouragement.”

"If players become available who we feel can improve the team, then of course we'll look at that, but I don't think we can start panic buying after one game."

Rooney faces Cheltenham in the EFL Cup next and if his side are knocked out the cup by a lower league side then his job could be placed on the line.