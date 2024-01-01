Palace star joins SK Beveren on loan until end of season

Crystal Palace Academy striker Ademola Ola-Adebomi has now officially joined Belgian side SK Beveren on loan until the end of the season in what is a huge move for the youngster.

The forward had an impressive loan spell at Burton Albion where he bagged 1 goal and 2 assists in 14 limited appearances.

The 20-year-old helped the club stay in League One at the end of the season thanks to his fantastic performances which has now earned him a move to Belgium.

SK Beveren will be aiming for promotion this season following their mid-table finish last year and with the young forward they could achieve that goal.

The player joins Palace’s joins other loanees of Joe Whitworth, Owen Goodman, Tayo Adaramola, Danny Imray, David Ozoh and Malcolm Ebiowei.