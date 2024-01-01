DONE DEAL: Oxford sign Palace winger Ebiowei

Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: Oxford sign Palace winger EbioweiAction Plus
Crystal Palace winger Malcolm Ebiowei has joined Oxford United on-loan for the new season.

Ebiowei, 20, spent last season on-loan with RWD Molenbeek.

"The wide areas are one area that we were keen to make additions to, and with Matt Phillips joining on Thursday, and now Malcolm, these signings will help us play the way we want to going forward," said Oxford boss Des Buckingham.

"I have had some really good conversations with Malcolm before signing, and he is a player and person who is ready to learn and develop, and hopefully we can see the best of him this season."

 Ebiowei has made five appearances for the Eagles since joining the club in 2022.

