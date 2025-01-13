Palace keeper Turner happy with clean sheet for Cup win against Stockport
Crystal Palace shot stopper Matt Turner was in good spirits after a win over Stockport County.
The FA Cup third round contest saw Palace win narrowly by a 1-0 margin against the League One team.
Stockport had chances to level the game, but Palace did also miss a lot of opportunities to score more goals.
“I think that's the most important thing - that we're through to the next round,” Turner explained to club media.
“That was the main objective of today, I'd say. Obviously, coming out of the gate scoring early was a big, big moment for us and then we really controlled a lot of the game.
“I wish that we could have threatened their goal maybe a little bit more to get that second goal and really put the game away. But we didn't, and we had to kill off another game at 1-0.”