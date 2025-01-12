Glasner happy with Palace pair Riad, Turner after FA Cup win

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner was happy to field Chadi Riad in their FA Cup win against Stockport County.

It was the defender's first appearance since an August injury setback.

“First of all, we needed some players, because we had many ill players during the week, so it was good for Chadi to get many minutes,” Glasner said.

“He was injured in the first Carabao Cup game against Norwich, and now in the first FA Cup game he's back, so really delighted for him personally, and of course it gives us more options. The same with (Nathaniel) Clyney, getting many minutes; also for Eddie (Nketiah), he worked so hard, and was really unlucky in some situations for scoring a goal, but again he was good.

“Daichi (Kamada) got many minutes, and it was a very good game today – so overall, everything we wanted to manage, with the load and the minutes we could do, after the players were ill, and then we will have to wait for the rest of them.”

Goalkeeper Matt Turner kept a clean sheet on his home debut.

Glasner added: “He's training well, and working very hard in training.

“He took a lot of stuff in the locker room afterwards – he's still the only one who's unbeaten this season! He played at (Aston) Villa, we won there in the (Carabao) Cup, and he played today, and we won, so he's had a clean sheet, and not really much to do, only in one situation, we needed him after our mistake, so he was there, so a compliment and credit to Matt.”