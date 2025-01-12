Crystal Palace boss Glasner happy overcoming Stockport in FA Cup

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner was happy to defeat FA Cup opponents Stockport County.

Palace won 1-0 thanks to Ebere Eze's early goal.

“Job done,” Glasner told Palace TV. “I would say it was a good start, early goal. Then, we controlled the game, we had two or three situations where we could score.

"In the second-half we controlled the game, we gave them one big chance – it was our mistake in the build-up – but then we missed the moment to decide the game, we had two or three big chances.

“Then it's always at the end, they have long balls, throw-ins, always kicking the ball into the box… we defended really well, so overall, it was good to have a clean sheet and go into the next round.”

Glasner added: “I don't want to have possession just to have possession, I always want to have possession for scoring goals.

“In some moments we missed the moment to make the runs in behind, to threaten their defence – and also compliments to Stockport, they did well. When we analysed them we could see it's not too easy against them, they’re very aggressive, a very physical team, playing very direct, forward, having strikers with good physicality.

“It's important being in the next round – and also thank you for the great support again here today. There was a great atmosphere in the stadium.”