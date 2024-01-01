Newcastle starlet Parkinson has "a goal of trying to score 10 before January"

Newcastle United Under-21s forward Ben Parkinson is hopeful of reaching ten goals before the turn of the year as he continues to impress this season.

The young Magpies can move into top spot of Group H with a victory against Rotherham United in what will be another huge test for Diarmuid O'Carroll's side.

Parkinson, who netted a brace against Aston Villa on Saturday, spoke to newcastleunited.com about the win and how the side are full of confidence as they try and push onto the next round of the tournament.

He said, "The victory against Villa was a big one, especially coming from behind to win so everyone was buzzing with the performance and result. We are taking a positive attitude into the next match and it will be a challenge but I think the lads are ready for it.

"Bradford was our first win in the competition for a few years and going into this game against a League One side who will be pushing for promotion and played in the Championship last season, will be a test but we're all up for it.

"Since Diarmuid has come in, something he has tried to instill in us is that we're never down, never out, and always willing to fight until the end. I think we may have struggled with that last season, closing out games and picking up points when it mattered, but I think there's something about the lads this year which is really exciting and managing to win our last three games has been really good."

The 19-year-old spoke about his goal for the season and how he hopes to make it onto the scoresheet once again.

"I set myself a goal of trying to score 10 before January and I'm halfway there so far. I've been really pleased with how I've played and also how well I've done in front of goal so long may it continue.

"I quite enjoy playing away from home and the challenge of being in a different environment but I wouldn't say there's anything behind the current run. I've had a good couple of chances away from home and maybe not so many at home. Hopefully, I can get on the scoresheet again."