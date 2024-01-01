Wimbledon manager Jackson thanks Newcastle ahead of EFL Cup tie

AFC Wimbledon's manager, Johnnie Jackson, has expressed his gratitude to Newcastle United.

The Magpies are being praised for their prompt and generous response following the flooding of the League Two team's field last week.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Carabao Cup third-round match on Tuesday had to be moved to Newcastle due to the stadium issue at Wimbledon.

"We want to say thank you to Newcastle as a club,” Jackson said on Monday. “They were really helpful in switching the game so quickly – they didn’t have to do that.

"They’ve also donated to the fundraising, which is also a fantastic gesture. That probably encouraged others to get behind it too.

“They’re a great side. They were really impressive on Saturday against the champions Manchester City. It’ll be a stern test after they claimed a point. They are coached fantastically by Eddie Howe and his staff and are right up there at the pinnacle of English football as a club. It’ll be a brilliant test for us as players and staff."