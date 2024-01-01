Ex-Newcastle keeper Elliot leaves Gateshead for Crawley

Rob Elliot’s successful one-year reign as Gateshead manager appears to have ended.

The former Newcastle United goalkeeper was initially named as interim manager when Mike Williamson joined League Two side MK Dons.

Advertisement Advertisement

Elliot, player-assistant manager Louis Storey and head of recruitment Luke Clark had to work together at the time.

However, Elliot has accepted an offer to manage League One strugglers Crawley Town.

He will be joined by by player-assistant manager Storey and first-team coach Anthony Sweeney.