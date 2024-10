Tyrone Mings was back in action for Aston Villa U21s on Saturday.

The defender was making an appearance for the first time in 14 months after suffering a knee injury.

Mings played the first 45 minutes for the U21s against Newcastle United.

Midfielder Boubacar Kamara also featured after he had recovered from a similar ACL setback suffered in February.

Villa boss Unai Emery has hopes of Mings and Kamara being ready for first team football after the international break.