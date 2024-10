Manchester United striker Joe Hugill is happy with his progress at Wigan Athletic.

Hugill has joined the Latics on-loan for the season in League One.

Advertisement Advertisement

He already has three goals to his name in the EFL Trophy and is catching the eye.

“Hi guys, really enjoying it,” Hugill told manutd.com.

“It’s been a good start but hopefully can kick on and climb the table even more.”