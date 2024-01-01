Son of a gun Young makes winning Peterborough debut after Arsenal release

The son of Everton veteran Ashley Young made his debut for Peterborough United in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday.

Tyler Young impresseed as Posh defeated Stevenage 2-0 this week.

Tyler joined Posh this past summer after being released from Arsenal's academy.

Young was on the bench for the League One defeat to Wigan on the weekend, before making his debut as a second-half substitute on Tuesday.

Speaking after the game on Tuesday night, Tyler said: "It was quite bad weather today, but I feel like I was just ready to go when the gaffer said just get ready. Even with the delay, I was still ready to go. So, I just dealt with it all.

"But, it was a great experience. I didn't expect to get that long. I was thinking I would maybe get 10-15 minutes on the pitch but when I came on it felt very normal. It was just playing football and doing what I would normally do week-in-week-out.

"Archie Collins and Manny Fernandez talked me through the game which was a big help. They made me feel comfortable and it was good I also had David Kamara and Ollie Rose on the pitch who I play with week in week out and that helped as well."