Cox explains Man Utd re-signing Rowe for U21s

Manchester United academy director Nick Cox has explained the re-signing of Tommy Rowe.

The former United junior has returned to the club this season after coming off contract at Doncaster Rovers.

Rowe is acting as a player-coach for the U21 team.

Cox told manutd.com: "Tommy Rowe returns to the club as playing coach.

"Tommy left our Academy programme at the age of 15 and went on to have a successful career playing over 600 games in the Football League. Tommy, a qualified coach, will support the development of players in the Professional Development Phase.

"As a member of staff he will train with the group, driving professional standards on a daily basis. He will occasionally represent the U21s where it is deemed to be of benefit to the development of our high potential players."

