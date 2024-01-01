Man Utd academy chief Cox details loan departures

Manchester United academy director Nick Cox has detailed their loan departures.

Cox confirmed Les Parry was key to the arrangements amid doubts about his role as loan manager.

He told manutd.com: "The summer transfer window has enabled us to place eight young Academy players at loan clubs where they will experience senior football as the important next step in their development.

"Joe Hugill, Wigan; Radek Vitek, Linz; Rhys Bennett, Fleetwood; Elyh Harrison, Chester; Sonny Aljofree, Accrington; James Nolan, Inverness Caledonian Thistle; Tom Myles, Runcorn Linnets; Tom Wooster, Farsley Celtic.

"Identifying loan clubs and placing players on loan is an extensive process that requires collaboration across a number of departments. Thank you to everyone for your support. Coaches, the finance team, the negotiations team, the legal team, club secretarial, media, medical and player support all play an important role.

"A special mention to Les Parry who has worked hard to identify suitable opportunities for these players in the months leading up to the window.

"Of course, we will be in regular contact with these players as we support their progress between now and January."