Longest serving EFL manager Robins sacked as Coventry manager

Longest serving current EFL boss Robins sacked as Coventry manager
Coventry City manager Mark Robins has lost his job this week, ending his run as the longest serving current EFL boss.

The 54-year-old was let go after the team’s loss on Wednesday to Derby County.

They have won 4 games out of 14 in the Championship so far this season, leaving them 17th in the table.

"The club is well aware that this is a difficult moment after over seven very successful years at the helm and this decision is not taken lightly," Coventry City said in a statement on their website.

"The performance of the team over an extended period, however, has just not been good enough and as such the board of the club has decided to make an immediate change in leadership."

First-team coach Rhys Carr has been placed in interim charge, as the club looks to find a replacement.

